Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Peoples Utah Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $28.17 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $529.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $112,129.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $40,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,036 shares in the company, valued at $850,174.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,732 shares of company stock worth $1,554,732. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-announces-dividend-increase-0-12-per-share.html.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.