Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Pennsylvania Trust Co cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $152,395.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $155,990.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,922 shares of company stock worth $9,384,824. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $104.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

