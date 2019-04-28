Pennsylvania Trust Co Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

