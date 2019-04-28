Paypal (PYPL) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paypal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Paypal to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.09.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.56. 7,632,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,001. Paypal has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $347,255.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,521.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

