Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

AMJ opened at $25.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

