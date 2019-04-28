Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Clorox Co (CLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Clorox by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,096.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
