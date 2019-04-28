Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Separately, Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $256.65 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.40. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, VP Raphael D’amico bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,732.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

