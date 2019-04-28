Pandemia Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PNDM)

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Pandemia has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pandemia coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pandemia has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00433545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.01037112 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00177411 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001387 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pandemia’s total supply is 11,949,325 coins. The official website for Pandemia is pandemia.io . Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia

Pandemia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandemia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandemia using one of the exchanges listed above.

