Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0279 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 143.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.
Shares of NYSE:ROYT opened at $2.24 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.95.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.
