Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,124 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

