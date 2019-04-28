Shares of Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) traded up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 216,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 76,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $14.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18.

Get Otis Gold alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Otis Gold (OOO) Trading 13.3% Higher” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/otis-gold-ooo-trading-13-3-higher.html.

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.