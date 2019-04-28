Osram Licht (OSAGF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSRAM Licht AG is a manufacturer of lights. The company’s product primarily consists of infrared and laser lights, lamps and light-emitting diodes. OSRAM Licht AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Osram Licht from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of OSAGF stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

