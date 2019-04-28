Opus Market Capitalization Hits $443,776.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Opus has a total market cap of $443,776.00 and $0.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Opus has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00430128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.01019515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00177020 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

