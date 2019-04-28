Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,050 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 177.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $229.18 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $130.79 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total value of $5,767,115.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,042,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.24, for a total value of $658,089.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

