Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,050 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 177.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $229.18 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $130.79 and a twelve month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.45.
In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total value of $5,767,115.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,042,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.24, for a total value of $658,089.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.
