Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 100.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $116,281,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 109.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 95.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 347,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,301,000 after purchasing an additional 204,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $436,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,696.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $227,348.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,312 shares of company stock worth $70,351,856. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $320.40 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.96.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

