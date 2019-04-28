Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,575,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,852,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,446,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 383,234 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $180.83 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $181.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 4,869 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $875,056.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,055.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,091 shares of company stock worth $5,817,092. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

