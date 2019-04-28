Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,214 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $193.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

