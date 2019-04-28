Ooma (OOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

Ooma stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. Research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 11,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $174,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $83,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 339,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

