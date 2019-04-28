OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $5.40 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,467 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,948,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,466 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,607,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,101,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,768,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,632,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,814 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.40. 3,565,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $551,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

