Octoin Coin (OCC) Reaches Market Cap of $32,802.00

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,802.00 and approximately $931,440.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00431809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.01030793 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00177922 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

