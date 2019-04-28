Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.10.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

NYSE OXY traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 10,170,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,133,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,841 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,890,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,720 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $560,842,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.