Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OBE. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Obsidian Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

OBE opened at C$0.44 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -0.20999999419149 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

