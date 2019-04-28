Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Short Interest Update

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,141,322 shares, a growth of 4.5% from the March 29th total of 91,991,465 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,838,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $4.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $45,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,282,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,812,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 91,969 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $0.49 on Friday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

