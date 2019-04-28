Novartis (NVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $79.16 price target on the stock.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Novartis stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

