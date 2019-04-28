Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,562. The firm has a market cap of $788.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 14.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.