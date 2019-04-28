Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 258,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.59 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares in the company, valued at $661,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $704,603.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,990 shares of company stock valued at $925,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $22,234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after buying an additional 402,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,260,000 after buying an additional 388,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 197,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

