Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stake Raised by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,809 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,072,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,242,203,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after acquiring an additional 117,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.06.

NYSE NOC opened at $283.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,965 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $860,561.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,197 shares of company stock worth $34,247,476. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

