Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.06.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total value of $2,712,060.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,476 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $283.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/northrop-grumman-co-noc-shares-bought-by-world-asset-management-inc.html.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.