Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,330 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,615,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 175,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,850,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 663,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Achillion Pharmaceuticals
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).
Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.