Northern Trust Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 833,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

