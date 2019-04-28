Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOG. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.29 million.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 734,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $1,866,511.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,378,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,030 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,862,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 9,921.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,124,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,439 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

