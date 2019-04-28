North American Construction Group (NOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.90 million.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$17.71 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$6.62 and a 52-week high of C$18.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total transaction of C$152,628.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,095,470.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total value of C$66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,671,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,918,609.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $454,413.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$15.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

