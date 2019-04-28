Norges Bank Takes $14.71 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 665,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,767.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APAM stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 184.56% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

