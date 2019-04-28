Norges Bank Invests $13.73 Million in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,780,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,063,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 192,710 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Baytex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.81 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE:BTE opened at $2.04 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $271.24 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

