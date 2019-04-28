Noodles & Co (NDLS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Noodles & Co to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 440,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,374. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.04.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

