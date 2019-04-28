Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Noble Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years. Noble Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Noble Energy to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBL. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/noble-energy-inc-nbl-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.