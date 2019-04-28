Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $163,769.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.02988224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.04843730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.01317518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.01164703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00105471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.01142075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,768,302,297 coins and its circulating supply is 3,774,625,861 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

