NextEra Energy (NEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $213.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed its industry. NextEra’s first-quarter earnings surpassed estimates primarily due to strong performance from all the segments. Investments to strengthen renewable operations through “30 by 30” plan will aid the company to continue as a market leader in renewable power generation. Focus on expanding operation in natural gas pipelines, and further expansion of business through acquisitions and organic growth positively impacted its earnings.. However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state, and other regulations. Substantial investments are undertaken to ensure the safety of nuclear operation. That said, if planned outages last longer than expected or there is an unplanned outage, the company’s normal operations and profitability might be hindered.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.33.

NEE traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $191.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,410. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $155.06 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total transaction of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

