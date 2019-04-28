NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. W W Grainger comprises about 1.6% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,674 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in W W Grainger by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,155,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in W W Grainger by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,607,000 after purchasing an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $308.99 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.30.

W W Grainger stock opened at $291.91 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

W W Grainger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

