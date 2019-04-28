New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,015,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,199,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,968,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dominick Ciampa acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $87,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

