Nestlé (NESN) PT Set at CHF 100 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 100 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a CHF 92 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 98.24.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

