National Bank Financial Comments on Maxar Technologies Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 63.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 67.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,699 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mike Greenley purchased 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $56,039.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $102,718.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,015 shares of company stock valued at $286,907. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

