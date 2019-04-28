National Bank Financial Comments on Hydro One Ltd’s Q1 2019 Earnings (H)

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.89.

TSE:H opened at C$21.70 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$18.57 and a 52 week high of C$21.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is -606.67%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

