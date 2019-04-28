Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,587,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,109,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,371,000 after buying an additional 87,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

MS stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 193,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,185,243.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

