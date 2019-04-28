Morgan Stanley Boosts W W Grainger (GWW) Price Target to $273.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $273.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens set a $318.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.30.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.91. 280,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,754. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

W W Grainger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total transaction of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

