Moog (MOG.A) Announces Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moog had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $718.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Moog’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Moog updated its FY19 guidance to $4.85-5.25 EPS.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

A number of research firms have commented on MOG.A. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

