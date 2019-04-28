Moneynet (MNC) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Moneynet has a market capitalization of $373,760.00 and $259.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Allbit and CoinZest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.01318642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001833 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00111812 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Moneynet Token Profile

Moneynet (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,947,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,955,752,161 tokens. The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

Moneynet Token Trading

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Fatbtc and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

