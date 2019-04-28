Mincoin Price Up 31.2% Over Last Week (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Mincoin has a market cap of $83,401.00 and approximately $489.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mincoin has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.01358210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001861 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00112600 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Mincoin

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 5,423,833 coins. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com . The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

