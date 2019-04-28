Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,645 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $718,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $961,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel S. Gardiner sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $311,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 320,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,505,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,849. 11.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $69.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

