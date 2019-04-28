Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) is one of 262 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mid Penn Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $76.12 million $10.60 million 11.76 Mid Penn Bancorp Competitors $1.38 billion $275.54 million 13.21

Mid Penn Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 29.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mid Penn Bancorp Competitors 2392 6962 5262 309 2.23

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 13.92% 8.04% 0.84% Mid Penn Bancorp Competitors 22.67% 10.97% 1.20%

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp peers beat Mid Penn Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. It operates 38 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

